14 Surprising Front Doors That Beckon You Inside
By Kate Reggev
Defying convention, these unconventional front doors turn thresholds into design opportunities.
The front door of a home is a critical design element that sets the tone for the rest of the building. Visible from both the exterior and interior, it is frequently a site of drama, color, and special detailing. Here, we’ve rounded up some unique and eye-catching front doors that will have you wanting to step inside and see more.
