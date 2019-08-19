10 Shipping Container Homes You Can Buy Right Now
View Photos
Shipping Containers

10 Shipping Container Homes You Can Buy Right Now

By Kate Reggev
With their standard sizes, inherent durability, bright exteriors, and global availability, shipping containers make the perfect shell for these ready-to-buy, prefabricated homes.

Shipping containers are one of the most commonly recycled building materials—and with good reason! Several factors make them the perfect candidates for adaptive reuse: they are water-tight, sturdy, created for transportation, and simple and versatile in their design. Here, we review some of the most intriguing shipping container homes on the market that you can purchase right away.

Front Porch Living by Custom Container Living

Price: Starting at $56,400

Size: 320 square feet

Container Size: One 40-foot container

Features: Covered ront porch with glazed front door, six windows, one hard-wired smoke detector, one 12,000 BTU air conditioner with 10,600 BTU heating combo unit, painted pine tongue-and-groove interiors

The HO4 by HONOMOBO

Price: Available on request

Size: 1,216 square feet

Container Size: Four 40-foot containers

Features: Three-bedroom or a two-bedroom with an ensuite includes a large living room, dining room, and full kitchen finished with 29 feet of floor-to-ceiling glass, highly efficient air source heat pump for heating and cooling, option to add solar panels

The Zulu Queen by Rhino Cubed

Price: $48,400

Size: 160 square feet

Container Size: One 20-foot container

Features: Full kitchen with sink, cooktop, and high-end DC powered refrigerator, IKEA cabinets and storage, 1250 watt solar generator, water storage and grey water disposal system, bunk bed with graphic backdoor and starlight sleeping

Grannis Road House by Ty Kelly

Price: $125,000

Size: 720 square feet

Container Size: Two 40-foot containers

Features: One-bedroom, one-bath with handmade finishings, wood stove, contemporary conveniences like a dishwasher and washer and dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows, natural wood cladding

Happy Twogether by Custom Container Living

Price: Starts at $66,800 

Size: 320 square feet

Container Size: Two 20-foot containers

Features: Bedroom and living room in one container and entryway, kitchen, and bathroom in the other; hardware and faucets with chrome finish, three three-by-four single-hung white vinyl windows with locations chosen by customer, one three-by-three window over the kitchen sink, two 12,000 BTU air conditioner with 10,600 BTU heating combo units, closed-cell spray foam R-14 insulation in interior walls and R-28 in roof 

Writer's Shack by Montainer Homes

Price: Starts at $45,000

Size: 160 square feet

Container Size: One 20-foot container 

Features: Recessed LED Lighting, under-counter refrigerator, electric baseboards and water Heater, TR and GFCI electrical outlets throughout, sink, shower/bath and toilet, kitchen cabinetry and countertops, cooktop and range hood

Workshop and Golf Tees by Back Country Containers

Price: Starts at $100,000 

Size: 320 square feet 

Container Size: Two 20-foot containers 

Features: Custom interior with wood paneling, stainless-steel farmhouse sink, lofted bed, under-counter fridge

M02 by HONOMOBO

Price: Available on request

Size: 884 square feet

Container Size: 34-feet wide by 26-feet deep

Features: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass, full sized living room, dining area, kitchen, and an ensuite with two sinks. The M02 can be utilized at grade or over a garage.

G320 by Giant Containers

Price: Available on request 

Size: 320 square feet 

Container Size: Two 20-foot shipping containers

Features: One bedroom/studio, one bathroom, CSC-certified, storm-proof

Insta-House by MB Architects

Price: $169,000

Size: 950 square feet 

Container Size: Four 40-foot shipping containers

Features: Two bedrooms, two baths, full kitchen, and living room with a double-height workspace and second-floor mezzanine. Smart technology, ductless air conditioning and heating system, insulation marine-grade paint, floor-t0-ceiling windows. The container model is fabricated in eight weeks and installed in one day.

