Shipping containers are one of the most commonly recycled building materials—and with good reason! Several factors make them the perfect candidates for adaptive reuse: they are water-tight, sturdy, created for transportation, and simple and versatile in their design. Here, we review some of the most intriguing shipping container homes on the market that you can purchase right away. Front Porch Living by Custom Container Living Price: Starting at $56,400 Size: 320 square feet Container Size: One 40-foot container Features: Covered ront porch with glazed front door, six windows, one hard-wired smoke detector, one 12,000 BTU air conditioner with 10,600 BTU heating combo unit, painted pine tongue-and-groove interiors

The HO4 by HONOMOBO Price: Available on request Size: 1,216 square feet Container Size: Four 40-foot containers Features: Three-bedroom or a two-bedroom with an ensuite includes a large living room, dining room, and full kitchen finished with 29 feet of floor-to-ceiling glass, highly efficient air source heat pump for heating and cooling, option to add solar panels

The Zulu Queen by Rhino Cubed Price: $48,400 Size: 160 square feet Container Size: One 20-foot container Features: Full kitchen with sink, cooktop, and high-end DC powered refrigerator, IKEA cabinets and storage, 1250 watt solar generator, water storage and grey water disposal system, bunk bed with graphic backdoor and starlight sleeping

More Modern Container Architecture Ideas

Grannis Road House by Ty Kelly

Price: $125,000 Size: 720 square feet Container Size: Two 40-foot containers Features: One-bedroom, one-bath with handmade finishings, wood stove, contemporary conveniences like a dishwasher and washer and dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows, natural wood cladding

Grannis Road House by Ty Kelly



Happy Twogether by Custom Container Living

Price: Starts at $66,800 Size: 320 square feet Container Size: Two 20-foot containers Features: Bedroom and living room in one container and entryway, kitchen, and bathroom in the other; hardware and faucets with chrome finish, three three-by-four single-hung white vinyl windows with locations chosen by customer, one three-by-three window over the kitchen sink, two 12,000 BTU air conditioner with 10,600 BTU heating combo units, closed-cell spray foam R-14 insulation in interior walls and R-28 in roof

Happy Twogether by Custom Container Living



Writer's Shack by Montainer Homes Price: Starts at $45,000 Size: 160 square feet Container Size: One 20-foot container Features: Recessed LED Lighting, under-counter refrigerator, electric baseboards and water Heater, TR and GFCI electrical outlets throughout, sink, shower/bath and toilet, kitchen cabinetry and countertops, cooktop and range hood

160-square-foot Writer's Shack by Montainer Homes



Workshop and Golf Tees by Back Country Containers

Price: Starts at $100,000 Size: 320 square feet Container Size: Two 20-foot containers Features: Custom interior with wood paneling, stainless-steel farmhouse sink, lofted bed, under-counter fridge

Workshop and Golf Tees by Back Country Containers

M02 by HONOMOBO Price: Available on request Size: 884 square feet Container Size: 34-feet wide by 26-feet deep Features: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass, full sized living room, dining area, kitchen, and an ensuite with two sinks. The M02 can be utilized at grade or over a garage.

M02 by HONOMOBO



G320 by Giant Containers Price: Available on request Size: 320 square feet Container Size: Two 20-foot shipping containers Features: One bedroom/studio, one bathroom, CSC-certified, storm-proof

G320 by Giant Containers

Insta-House by MB Architects Price: $169,000 Size: 950 square feet Container Size: Four 40-foot shipping containers Features: Two bedrooms, two baths, full kitchen, and living room with a double-height workspace and second-floor mezzanine. Smart technology, ductless air conditioning and heating system, insulation marine-grade paint, floor-t0-ceiling windows. The container model is fabricated in eight weeks and installed in one day.