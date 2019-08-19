10 Shipping Container Homes You Can Buy Right Now
Shipping containers are one of the most commonly recycled building materials—and with good reason! Several factors make them the perfect candidates for adaptive reuse: they are water-tight, sturdy, created for transportation, and simple and versatile in their design. Here, we review some of the most intriguing shipping container homes on the market that you can purchase right away.
Front Porch Living by Custom Container Living
Price: Starting at $56,400
Size: 320 square feet
Container Size: One 40-foot container
Features: Covered ront porch with glazed front door, six windows, one hard-wired smoke detector, one 12,000 BTU air conditioner with 10,600 BTU heating combo unit, painted pine tongue-and-groove interiors
The HO4 by HONOMOBO
Price: Available on request
Size: 1,216 square feet
Container Size: Four 40-foot containers
Features: Three-bedroom or a two-bedroom with an ensuite includes a large living room, dining room, and full kitchen finished with 29 feet of floor-to-ceiling glass, highly efficient air source heat pump for heating and cooling, option to add solar panels
The Zulu Queen by Rhino Cubed
Price: $48,400
Size: 160 square feet
Container Size: One 20-foot container
Features: Full kitchen with sink, cooktop, and high-end DC powered refrigerator, IKEA cabinets and storage, 1250 watt solar generator, water storage and grey water disposal system, bunk bed with graphic backdoor and starlight sleeping
Grannis Road House by Ty Kelly
Price: $125,000
Size: 720 square feet
Container Size: Two 40-foot containers
Features: One-bedroom, one-bath with handmade finishings, wood stove, contemporary conveniences like a dishwasher and washer and dryer, floor-to-ceiling windows, natural wood cladding
Happy Twogether by Custom Container Living
Price: Starts at $66,800
Size: 320 square feet
Container Size: Two 20-foot containers
Features: Bedroom and living room in one container and entryway, kitchen, and bathroom in the other; hardware and faucets with chrome finish, three three-by-four single-hung white vinyl windows with locations chosen by customer, one three-by-three window over the kitchen sink, two 12,000 BTU air conditioner with 10,600 BTU heating combo units, closed-cell spray foam R-14 insulation in interior walls and R-28 in roof
Writer's Shack by Montainer Homes
Price: Starts at $45,000
Size: 160 square feet
Container Size: One 20-foot container
Features: Recessed LED Lighting, under-counter refrigerator, electric baseboards and water Heater, TR and GFCI electrical outlets throughout, sink, shower/bath and toilet, kitchen cabinetry and countertops, cooktop and range hood
Workshop and Golf Tees by Back Country Containers
Price: Starts at $100,000
Size: 320 square feet
Container Size: Two 20-foot containers
Features: Custom interior with wood paneling, stainless-steel farmhouse sink, lofted bed, under-counter fridge
M02 by HONOMOBO
Price: Available on request
Size: 884 square feet
Container Size: 34-feet wide by 26-feet deep
Features: Two bedrooms, two bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling glass, full sized living room, dining area, kitchen, and an ensuite with two sinks. The M02 can be utilized at grade or over a garage.
G320 by Giant Containers
Price: Available on request
Size: 320 square feet
Container Size: Two 20-foot shipping containers
Features: One bedroom/studio, one bathroom, CSC-certified, storm-proof
Insta-House by MB Architects
Price: $169,000
Size: 950 square feet
Container Size: Four 40-foot shipping containers
Features: Two bedrooms, two baths, full kitchen, and living room with a double-height workspace and second-floor mezzanine. Smart technology, ductless air conditioning and heating system, insulation marine-grade paint, floor-t0-ceiling windows. The container model is fabricated in eight weeks and installed in one day.