6 Weather-Ready Prefab Homes in Florida

Florida might be known as the Sunshine State, but that doesn’t mean that building homes is a breeze. In fact, because of the volatile climate—which includes a mixture of unrelenting sun, hot and humid weather, and the threat of hurricanes and winds over 150 miles per hour—it can be a real challenge to build in Florida. However, modular and prefabricated homes are becoming more and more popular because of their high-quality, factory-based construction. Here, we take a look at both models and completed residences in Florida that take advantage of the benefits of prefabrication and modular construction, while meeting the necessary standards to withstand the state's environmental conditions.