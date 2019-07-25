12 Prefab Guesthouses You'll Want to Put in Your Own Backyard
Exclusive + Prefab Homes

12 Prefab Guesthouses You'll Want to Put in Your Own Backyard

Add to
Like
Share
By Kate Reggev
For those who need more space fast, a prefabricated guesthouse is just the thing.

Whether it be to accommodate a growing family, visiting friends, or a vacation rental business, a modular guesthouse can be a time- and cost-effective alternative to more traditional builds or remodels. From the mountains of Spain to the backyards of Connecticut, we take a look at some prefabricated guesthouses that we can’t get enough of.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.