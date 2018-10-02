7 Modern Celebrity Homes With Seriously Lust-Worthy Interiors
Celebrities often live in jaw-dropping homes thanks to their ability to hire an architect and interior designer to help realize the retreat of their dreams. The results are truly stunning, reflecting their distinct styles and personalities. Here are a few high-profile homes that we can't help but admire.
Diane Keaton
The Academy Award-winning actress, though often a goofball offscreen, has a home that is both very deliberate and serious. Keaton, who has an eye for transforming and flipping homes, worked with a network of architects, designers, and builders on her latest project. Known as the "House that Pinterest Built," the 8,000-square-foot abode in Los Angeles melds farmhouse with factory vibes, and is the subject of its own book. A black-and-white palette with industrial elements and minimalist decor contribute to a smokestack style.
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent
There’s no denying the powerhouse of a team that interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent make—in work and life. The two just recently moved from New York to Los Angeles, their new home maintaining luxe details with a bit of a breezier, Cali vibe. Wooden walls and plush, monochrome rugs form a clean foundation for bolder patterns on seats and a marbled coral coffee table; a large, framed photo by Oswaldo Ruiz has traveled with them to four homes now.
Jenna Lyons
The former president and creative director of J.Crew has a home that’s every bit as chic and fun as the brand. Working with design firm Meyer Davis, she adorned her 3,500-square-foot SoHo loft with an eclectic blend of colors, textures, and materials so there are ornate facets at every turn. Think Hermès jungle-printed cotton toile wall panels, a sweeping brass backsplash in the kitchen over evergreen cabinets and herringbone floors, and a bathroom entirely covered in cascading marble—walls, vanity, and soaking tub.
Lauren Conrad
It comes at no surprise that the Millennial Martha Stewart—author, fashion designer, and television personality—has a home that brimming with stylish touches. Her penchant for detail is clear in the space from the layout of the rooms all the way down to the marble countertops, which are Mystery White (which are more stain-resistant than Carrera). She melds old and new—a collection of antique teacups and vintage bottles sit on open shelves in the dining room alongside modern wooden chairs and a rustic farm table in a chic Pacific Palisades bohemia, overlooking the sea. She maintains an airy palette of washed-out hues with added textures and sheen—though a boho beach house, the space also exudes a sense of timeless glamor.
Lena Headey
Though it’s hard to picture the nefarious Cersei Lannister in anything but an ornate manor, the Game of Thrones actress lives in none other than the warm San Fernando Valley in a markedly normal suburban neighborhood. However, in the remodel, she did pull in elements from England, the south of France, and Ibiza—one of her favorite destinations—to transform the 1950s two-story abode into an airy paradise in a nod to island living. That’s not to say Queen Cersei’s home isn’t brimming with old-world character—underfoot is reclaimed oak from a Kentucky tobacco farm, laid by hand in a herringbone pattern, while original structural beams sit overhead. Paired with modern decor, bold patterns, and geometric shapes, old meets new in a perfectly playful balance.
Vincent Kartheiser
The Mad Men star doesn’t need a Hollywood manse. Instead, the Minnesota native bought himself a 580-square-foot cabin decked out in what he calls a "Japanese-industrial" style. Together with designer and builder Funn Roberts, Kartheiser created dedicated rooms and implemented space-saving tactics including a bed that descends from the ceiling and rises with a pulley system during the day; a slab of redwood on hinges doubles as a headboard and desk. The space is clean and cozy with wood floors, shoji-inspired screens, and a private courtyard with a covered seating area and fire pit. We’ve got our eye on the dry sauna with a ceiling reminiscent of Giant's Causeway in Scotland.
Bryan Cranston
The brooding Breaking Bad actor turned their weekend party house—called the "love shack"—into a sustainable beach pad. Described as a shack with salt air-softened wood, the floral-patterned house was finally torn down, and Cranston collaborated with project designer John A. Turturro and builder Bryan Henson of Allen Associates to build a new 2,400-square-foot, eco-conscious house that exudes a sense of traditional, East Coast flair. To tackle the salt air, they selected titanium cladding, implemented narrow apertures to funnel the ocean breeze and cool the home, and American Clay walls to help control humidity. A number of other systems were put into place for efficiency, low waste, and to maximize space—solar panels, minimalist decor, and a murphy bed.
