7 Modern Celebrity Homes With Seriously Lust-Worthy Interiors

Celebrities often live in jaw-dropping homes thanks to their ability to hire an architect and interior designer to help realize the retreat of their dreams. The results are truly stunning, reflecting their distinct styles and personalities. Here are a few high-profile homes that we can't help but admire.

Diane Keaton The Academy Award-winning actress, though often a goofball offscreen, has a home that is both very deliberate and serious. Keaton, who has an eye for transforming and flipping homes, worked with a network of architects, designers, and builders on her latest project. Known as the "House that Pinterest Built," the 8,000-square-foot abode in Los Angeles melds farmhouse with factory vibes, and is the subject of its own book. A black-and-white palette with industrial elements and minimalist decor contribute to a smokestack style.



Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent There’s no denying the powerhouse of a team that interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent make—in work and life. The two just recently moved from New York to Los Angeles, their new home maintaining luxe details with a bit of a breezier, Cali vibe. Wooden walls and plush, monochrome rugs form a clean foundation for bolder patterns on seats and a marbled coral coffee table; a large, framed photo by Oswaldo Ruiz has traveled with them to four homes now.



"Our library, our inspiration room. Art by James Brown," says Jeremiah Brent.

"Our meditation room at home…yep, we’ve totally given in to California," says Nate Berkus.

Brent's pottery studio

Jenna Lyons The former president and creative director of J.Crew has a home that’s every bit as chic and fun as the brand. Working with design firm Meyer Davis, she adorned her 3,500-square-foot SoHo loft with an eclectic blend of colors, textures, and materials so there are ornate facets at every turn. Think Hermès jungle-printed cotton toile wall panels, a sweeping brass backsplash in the kitchen over evergreen cabinets and herringbone floors, and a bathroom entirely covered in cascading marble—walls, vanity, and soaking tub.



Lauren Conrad It comes at no surprise that the Millennial Martha Stewart—author, fashion designer, and television personality—has a home that brimming with stylish touches. Her penchant for detail is clear in the space from the layout of the rooms all the way down to the marble countertops, which are Mystery White (which are more stain-resistant than Carrera). She melds old and new—a collection of antique teacups and vintage bottles sit on open shelves in the dining room alongside modern wooden chairs and a rustic farm table in a chic Pacific Palisades bohemia, overlooking the sea. She maintains an airy palette of washed-out hues with added textures and sheen—though a boho beach house, the space also exudes a sense of timeless glamor.

Lena Headey Though it’s hard to picture the nefarious Cersei Lannister in anything but an ornate manor, the Game of Thrones actress lives in none other than the warm San Fernando Valley in a markedly normal suburban neighborhood. However, in the remodel, she did pull in elements from England, the south of France, and Ibiza—one of her favorite destinations—to transform the 1950s two-story abode into an airy paradise in a nod to island living. That’s not to say Queen Cersei’s home isn’t brimming with old-world character—underfoot is reclaimed oak from a Kentucky tobacco farm, laid by hand in a herringbone pattern, while original structural beams sit overhead. Paired with modern decor, bold patterns, and geometric shapes, old meets new in a perfectly playful balance.

Broden gave the formerly low-ceilinged living room a high pitch and added more windows for light. For the floors, Lena chose salvaged oak hand-laid in a herringbone pattern. The Roar + Rabbit dresser is from West Elm.

Dandelion cement tiles from Marrakech Design adorn the master bathroom. The chair is from Lawson Fenning.

Adding a partial second floor accommodated bedrooms for Lena; her son, Wylie; and her daughter, Teddy. The master bedroom features a Chesterfield bed from Restoration Hardware and a pendant by Seppo Koho. "I saw tons of houses that were done and a few that needed redoing," says Lena. "This one was small, but it made sense."

Vincent Kartheiser The Mad Men star doesn’t need a Hollywood manse. Instead, the Minnesota native bought himself a 580-square-foot cabin decked out in what he calls a "Japanese-industrial" style. Together with designer and builder Funn Roberts, Kartheiser created dedicated rooms and implemented space-saving tactics including a bed that descends from the ceiling and rises with a pulley system during the day; a slab of redwood on hinges doubles as a headboard and desk. The space is clean and cozy with wood floors, shoji-inspired screens, and a private courtyard with a covered seating area and fire pit. We’ve got our eye on the dry sauna with a ceiling reminiscent of Giant's Causeway in Scotland.

Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser decided to go small, buying and moving into a 580-square-foot cabin. Here, a curtain slides across for privacy, but the home’s masterstroke is a bed that descends from the ceiling. The pulley system that controls the hanging bed needed some serious hardware, including a 300-pound steel counterweight that’s hidden in a corner of Kartheiser’s closet.

In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.

Kartheiser’s private courtyard includes a covered seating area and fire pit, designed by Roberts.

When redesigning "Madmen" actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.

Bryan Cranston The brooding Breaking Bad actor turned their weekend party house—called the "love shack"—into a sustainable beach pad. Described as a shack with salt air-softened wood, the floral-patterned house was finally torn down, and Cranston collaborated with project designer John A. Turturro and builder Bryan Henson of Allen Associates to build a new 2,400-square-foot, eco-conscious house that exudes a sense of traditional, East Coast flair. To tackle the salt air, they selected titanium cladding, implemented narrow apertures to funnel the ocean breeze and cool the home, and American Clay walls to help control humidity. A number of other systems were put into place for efficiency, low waste, and to maximize space—solar panels, minimalist decor, and a murphy bed.

For the facade, exposed to the constant salt air, the team considered everything from copper or zinc to Kynar-coated aluminum. Eventually, a sample of titanium was tacked up for six months and showed no wear. "Part of the green philosophy is not just what is cheaper; it’s what’s sustainable," Cranston explains. "The titanium cladding was more expensive, but this is a house we plan to be in for the rest of our lives, so we wanted something that needed virtually no maintenance."

Crowning the interior hallway is a Louis Poulsen PH Artichoke pendant, designed in 1958. The narrow apertures were designed to funnel the ocean breeze, contributing to the home’s passive cooling program. The walls are covered in American Clay, which helps to control humidity.

Bryan Cranston and his wife, Robin Dearden, relax on a Lagune sofa by Roche Bobois. The couple’s home occupies a beachfront site that they’ve owned for several years. The original structure, affectionately dubbed the "love shack" was born as 1940s-era military housing that in subsequent decades became an uneven hodgepodge that defied local permits and was slowly sinking into the sand.