10 Incredible Interior Designers to Follow on Instagram Right Now

For interior lovers, there’s always a room or nook that can be spruced up a bit. And since we’re constantly reinventing ourselves, our homes deserve to have things shaken up from time to time as well—even if it’s just swapping out some cushions or rearranging the furniture. There’s no better place to begin your quest for decor ideas than scrolling through the feeds of inspiring interior designers. Take a peek at the 10 decor buffs we can’t get enough of below.

1. Joanna Lavén | @joannalaven Head over to Joanna Lavén’s feed for bold, modernist interior-scapes worthy of a posh art gallery. The interior designer and set/prop stylist sets a foundation with clean, airy palettes through rich textures and geometric shapes, where every piece of furniture is a statement piece. In addition to curating inspiration, she posts photos of her own drool-worthy work.

2. Pierre Yovanovitch | @pierre.yovanovitch The work of Pierre Yovanovitch is what dreams are made of—fantasies translated into rooms with endlessly wondrous possibilities. In his "Oops" collection, he presents fuzzy, high-backed armchairs with what look like bear ears, pointed floor lamps in mocha, and coral hues that call to mind mountains at sunset. From quiet country sanctuaries to urban escapes, he bedecks his spaces with a sharp signature and chic, contemporary flair.





4. Kelly Wearstler | @kellywearstler Known for her playful glam style, Kelly Wearstler’s work can be seen in vast array of chic hotels, including The Proper in both Hollywood and San Francisco, the Four Seasons in Anguilla, Tides South Beach Hotel in Miami, Viceroy in Santa Monica and Miami, as well as a number of other commercial and residential spaces. She melds rich hues with tons of texture to create spaces that drip with luxe flair and a sense of spirited spontaneity. In fact, she’s created a high-end global luxury brand complete with curated collections of furniture, lighting, rugs, fabrics and trims, wall coverings, luxe bedding, fine china, decorative home accessories, jewelry, and objets d'art that can be found in her flagship boutique on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Four Seasons Anguilla resort.

Viviane restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Four Seasons Anguilla resort.

Viceroy Miami.

5. Grant K. Gibson | @grantkgibson Founded in New York, Grant K. Gibson’s namesake interior design firm became a reality in 2002, and has since moved to San Francisco, where his team works on projects around the country. Gibson creates functional spaces with personality—all of which feel welcoming enough to walk in and plop down on the sofa or table. Muted palettes are met with vivid hues in plush textiles, wallpaper, or even just a plant. His spaces are beautiful, yet also don't take themselves too seriously.

6. Alyssa Kapito | @alyssakapitointeriors If you’re looking for compelling simplicity, check out Alyssa Kapito’s feed, which captures the work of her eponymous New York firm. Honing in on clean lines and rich textures, her interiors are swathed in milky palettes, intricate patterns, and geometric shapes. Earthy tones abound in soft linens and wood with a hint of onyx. Her recent projects include a complete renovation of an Upper East Side pre-war apartment, a Bellport beach house, and a family home in Beverly Hills.

7. Justina Blakeney | @justinablakeney Boho queen Justina Blakeney has turned her maximalist flair into a full-fledged business with design collaborations, a blog, and a shop teeming with groovy furniture, rugs, wallpaper, baskets, and more. Her work oozes color, a dizzying spread of intricate patterns, and of course, tons of plants. If we can learn anything from her style, it’s that there are no limits to how wildly beautiful a space can be.

8. Ryan Korban | @ryankorban With a natural eye for aesthetic, Ryan Korban has no formal training. Yet, he has developed his own style melding old-world romance with urban edge to create spaces that exude glam luxe. His designs are bold, intricate, and include just a hint of savage to an otherwise eminently refined portfolio. It comes as no surprise that he draws inspiration from Monet paintings to Helmut Newton photos—the contrast is apparent in his work. Focusing on retail spaces, his interiors exude a sense of seduction with inky tones and endless texture.

9. Sarah Sherman Samuel | @sarahshermansamuel Los Angeles–based designer Sarah Sherman Samuel dabbles in just about everything. From interior and product design—including a line of paper goods for Target—to launching a blog, as well as content and social media campaigns, she does it all. Samuel also just did a gut renovation of Mandy Moore’s house, which was an original midcentury Harold B. Zook. Not only are the results stunning, they are a complete representation of her style—playful and feminine, yet with an air of seriousness in structure. She melds fun tones and patterns with straight lines and geometric shapes to create a space that’s as fun as it is aesthetically pleasing.