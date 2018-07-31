25 Epic Kitchen Renovations to Tack to Your Inspiration Board
Before you plunge into your own project, spark some ideas with these exemplary kitchen makeovers.
From older kitchens that received a much-needed update to those that tagged along as part of total home renovations, these fresh spaces are sure to inspire ideas for your next big project.
1. A Beach Retreat Gets a Scandinavian-Style Makeover in the Hamptons
Shop the Look
Shop the Look
Shop the Look
Published
Last Updated
Save
Get the Renovations Newsletter
From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.