The architect David Salmela's work is often characterized by a bold use of color, but his signature stylistic statement is the chimney—or, as he would have it, the "unchimney." As he explains, "Some years back, I visited a state park in the Copper Harbor area of Michigan, where there was a fort. Most of the log cabins had burnt down, and only the chimneys were left, but they struck me as being very dynamic." And so the unchimney—really an outdoor fireplace—was born. These structures are not real chimneys, Salmela explains. For one thing, they don’t have a flue, but there is a grate, and one can build a fire. "The flames leave a sooty residue on the masonry," he says, "and the next time you see the soot, it triggers a memory of warmth."