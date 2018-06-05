6 Companies That Will Upgrade Your IKEA Furniture For You
Everyone loves the ease and affordability of the Swedish icon's products, but personalizing your furniture can be confusing and time-consuming. From cabinet doors in pastel hues to stylish drawer handles and wardrobe legs, meet the companies that are making the customization of your new and used IKEA furniture simple and enjoyable.
1. Norse Interiors
Norse Interiors offers luxurious, custom-made replacement pieces to turn IKEA furniture into bespoke works of art.
Their Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic is defined by clean lines that are easy to integrate into every room. The patterns span from refined and elegant to more playful, and the color palettes currently consist of seven beautiful semi-sheen shades.
2. Reform
Reform builds upon your new or already installed IKEA kitchen by adding architect-designed fronts and countertops. Their fresh style combines quality construction, function, and timeless design.
They also offer adjustable fronts for IKEA's PAX wardrobes and GODMORGON bathroom cupboards.
3. Bemz Design
Ideal for the apartment dweller looking to upcycle, Bemz offers hundreds of customized slipcovers for IKEA furniture so that you can personalize your couches and chairs without breaking the bank.
4. PANYL
PANYL offers DIY furniture wraps for customizing IKEA furniture and other home-improvement projects. The flexible, self-adhesive finishes are low-cost, come in a variety of colors, and are available for dozens of pre-selected IKEA desks, dressers, lofts, and more.
5. Semihandmade
Semihandmade makes custom, colorful doors to fit the cabinet bases of IKEA's kitchen systems, closets, and bathrooms. All standard doors and drawer faces are pre-drilled to function with IKEA's internal hardware, which can help save you money on a full kitchen upgrade.
6. Superfront
Swedish brand Superfront designs and manufactures bold, aesthetically pleasing additions for furniture in every room of the house. From sleek fronts, handles, legs, sinks, sides, and tops, their products easily fit most IKEA cabinet frames.
