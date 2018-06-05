6 Companies That Will Upgrade Your IKEA Furniture For You

Everyone loves the ease and affordability of the Swedish icon's products, but personalizing your furniture can be confusing and time-consuming. From cabinet doors in pastel hues to stylish drawer handles and wardrobe legs, meet the companies that are making the customization of your new and used IKEA furniture simple and enjoyable.

Norse Interiors offers luxurious, custom-made replacement pieces to turn IKEA furniture into bespoke works of art.

Their Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic is defined by clean lines that are easy to integrate into every room. The patterns span from refined and elegant to more playful, and the color palettes currently consist of seven beautiful semi-sheen shades.