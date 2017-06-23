View Photos
10 Best Dwell Studios and Modern Apartments
Add to
Like
Share
By Byron Loker –
The well-worn saying that "size does matter" has never been truer in this age of shrinking resources and soaring costs. However, inhabiting a small apartment or studio shouldn't keep you from creating the home of your dreams.
Here is a quick sample of some renovations that have transformed small living spaces into comfortable and inviting apartments and studios.
Graham Hill's 350-Square-Foot Apartment
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.