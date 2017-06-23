10 Best Dwell Studios and Modern Apartments

Architect Christi Azevedo, along with homeowners Lorena Siminovich and Esteban Kerner, transformed this 1,485-square-foot, multilevel, midcentury maze into a modern and efficient family home in just three months. "It was the craziest frickin’ thing," laughs Azevedo. "It was like a Tetris game, putting it all together, trying to squeak out space wherever we could." Purchased as if straight out of 1955, the home is now the ideal small space for Siminovich and Kerner to raise their young daughter Matilda.