13 Epic Alpine Retreats We're Swooning Over

Four prefabricated alpine micro-houses by COMMOD-Haus were added to art-lodge—a boutique hotel in Carinthia, Austria. The transportable and environmentally friendly timber frame structures were delivered to their designated spot at the end of a winding mountain road and mounted securely with ground screws. The houses were assembled within hours and the only part that was built on ute was the terrace. Part of the farmhouse hotel complex, guests in the 248-square-foot micro-houses can use all of the hotel’s facilities.