Wren & Cooper Debut the Simple Chair

Founded in 2006 by Mariah Wren and Mark Cooper, Wren & Cooper is a woodworking studio located in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Using FSC certified hardwoods and traditional joinery, they designs each piece by hand. Their latest endeavor, the Simple Chair, is just that: a classic dining chair made in black walnut, cherry, mahogany, or maple with mortise and tenon joinery. Since each piece is made-to-order, lead time for the Simple Chair is 6-10 weeks; it is available online for $600 and also comes in a white lacquer finish. For more U.S. made furniture, check out our profile on woodshop Black Creek Mercantile & Company.