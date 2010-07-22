Workstead Lighting

After designing a multi-arm chandelier for an architectural client (above), Highsmith and Brechbueler hit on the idea of selling off-the-shelf fixtures, as a sort of adjunct business. "We love the process of assembling the lights, tailoring the dimensions to each client's needs, and the general ease of developing a product versus the rigor of architecture," says Highsmith. "The lighting line has been a great way for us to change gears and work on something of a smaller scale that still embodies our core interests as designers—something that is elemental, linear, functional, and beautiful."