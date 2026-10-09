After a Total Overhaul, a London Furniture Workshop Turned Home Seeks £4.9M

Architect: Henning Stummel

Renovation Architect: Lisa Shell Architects

From the Listing: "The house has an unsuspecting street frontage, with warehouse doors providing access to a parking space and elevator designed to transport heavy artwork from the ground floor to the front entrance. Stairs descend to an expansive live/work space with cathedral-like proportions, electrically operated skylights, and huge windows that draw in natural light. Doors on one side of the kitchen open to a courtyard; in front, a peaceful sitting room has been arranged in front of a woodburning stove on top of a concrete plinth, complete with a dramatic flue that extends to the roofline. There is a utility room on this floor, next to a room which was used as storage with a sink for the space when it was a studio. The latter could be easily converted back to a bathroom as it was originally. The sleeping accommodation is hidden at the rear of the space, contained within a series of plywood boxes. The principal bedroom sits here, with an immaculate en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. A second double has a wealth of built-in storage. Stairs ascend to a half-level, which has another bedroom, a shower room, and a mezzanine area. On the opposite end, accessed via an incredible gallery walkway (a recent addition) with parquet floors, is a powder room."