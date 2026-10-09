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After a Total Overhaul, a London Furniture Workshop Turned Home Seeks £4.9MView 10 Photos

After a Total Overhaul, a London Furniture Workshop Turned Home Seeks £4.9M

Wrapped in corrugated metal, the reworked industrial structure has soaring ceilings, polished concrete floors, and custom plywood cabinetry.
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Location: London, United Kingdom

Price: £4,870,000 (approximately $6,440,052 USD)

Footprint: 3,300 square feet (3 beds, 2 baths)

Architect: Henning Stummel

Renovation Architect: Lisa Shell Architects

From the Listing: "The house has an unsuspecting street frontage, with warehouse doors providing access to a parking space and elevator designed to transport heavy artwork from the ground floor to the front entrance. Stairs descend to an expansive live/work space with cathedral-like proportions, electrically operated skylights, and huge windows that draw in natural light. Doors on one side of the kitchen open to a courtyard; in front, a peaceful sitting room has been arranged in front of a woodburning stove on top of a concrete plinth, complete with a dramatic flue that extends to the roofline. There is a utility room on this floor, next to a room which was used as storage with a sink for the space when it was a studio. The latter could be easily converted back to a bathroom as it was originally. The sleeping accommodation is hidden at the rear of the space, contained within a series of plywood boxes. The principal bedroom sits here, with an immaculate en suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. A second double has a wealth of built-in storage. Stairs ascend to a half-level, which has another bedroom, a shower room, and a mezzanine area. On the opposite end, accessed via an incredible gallery walkway (a recent addition) with parquet floors, is a powder room."

The industrial space, a former furniture workshop, was adapted into a studio by Lisa Shell Architects.

The industrial space, a former furniture workshop, was adapted into a studio by Lisa Shell Architects.

The living area opens to an outdoor space with a built-in bench and a brick patio.&nbsp;

The living area opens to an outdoor space with a built-in bench and a brick patio. 

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After a Total Overhaul, a London Furniture Workshop Turned Home Seeks £4.9M - Photo 3 of 10 -
Custom plywood cabinets provide ample storage.&nbsp;

Custom plywood cabinets provide ample storage. 

After a Total Overhaul, a London Furniture Workshop Turned Home Seeks £4.9M - Photo 5 of 10 -
The polished concrete kitchen island counter matches the flooring.&nbsp;

The polished concrete kitchen island counter matches the flooring. 

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After a Total Overhaul, a London Furniture Workshop Turned Home Seeks £4.9M - Photo 8 of 10 -
After a Total Overhaul, a London Furniture Workshop Turned Home Seeks £4.9M - Photo 9 of 10 -
After a Total Overhaul, a London Furniture Workshop Turned Home Seeks £4.9M - Photo 10 of 10 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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