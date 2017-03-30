Working with HAB Housing to create sustainable homes

One of those companies is HAB Housing.HAB Housing is an incredibly innovative housing development company in Bristol, established by Kevin McCloud in 2007. HAB is recognised as a leader in sustainable development, and aim to "make homes that lift the spirit: that are a pleasure to live in and a joy to behold."

In 2016 we were contacted by Faye Sharp from HAB to create six bespoke front doors for their Cumnor Hill development. Cumnor Hill consists of five beautiful detached homes perfectly positioned just outside the historic town of Oxford. They are set amongst stunning garden and greenery, making it a wonderfully tranquil setting.John Pardey Architects also worked on the project, turning HAB’s ideas into a reality.

We love working on projects like this as its fuses our love of good design with our commitment to sustainable developments. We handcrafted six bespoke wood doors—four houses with one exterior door and one with two. The doors were incredibly thick 100mm doors, crafted from western red cedar. They not only looked beautiful but they were also extremely eco-friendly and will help reduce heat loss in the home for years to come. The wood panelling evokes the image of a homely cabin, designed to clearly showcase the grain and colour of the cedar. The addition of the long silver door handle and silver letter box compliment the colour and add a contemporary touch. This picture was taken just after the installation team had finished: