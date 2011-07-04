'Woodstock Trees' by Sebastian Mariscal
By Jaime Gillin
We here at Dwell are big fans of Sebastian Mariscal's work; we've featured his projects in the magazine several times over the years (see here and here) and have an amazing house he designed in southern California for a Japanese couple in our upcoming September 2011 issue, which hits newsstands August 2nd. So I was intrigued to receive a notice that he'd made a video, "Woodstock Trees," to illustrate a recent project he was working on, a vacation house in Woodstock, New York.

Even more surprising is how effective this video is at conveying a real sense of space and movement through the house—something you can't really achieve with your more traditional blueprint or architectural rendering. It imparts a sense of what it will feel like to move through the space, from the entryway through to the living room, dining room, and a detached sleeping pavilion. It's atmospheric (complete with chirping birds, new age massage music, moving shadows) and almost cinematic, with slow fades between "scenes" and a steady pan through the wood-paneled living room, where a fire blazes in the concrete fireplace and a table light casts a warm glow on a weathered leather chair.

Here's the video:

I asked Mariscal about his goal in creating the video and he replied: "The video helps us better explain the spatial qualities of the project and more and more is becoming a design and presentation tool."

What do you think: Is this an effective presentation tool? If you'd hired an architect to design your house, would you find a video useful to further the conversation, and get a sense of what the final built structure would look like?