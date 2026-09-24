Just North of NYC, This $1.7M Cabin Is Not Your Average A-Frame

Location: 1750 Baptist Church Road, Yorktown Heights, New York Price: $1,700,000 Year Built: 1966

Footprint: 4,976 square feet (4 beds, 2.5 baths) Lot Size: 6.74 acres From the Agent: "Affectionately known as the Woods Home, this 1966 contemporary sits on 6.74 acres in Yorktown Heights, with gracious lawns, a sylvan pool, a woodland pond, and gardens surrounding the house. Built into a landscape of rock outcroppings, the home is defined by soaring ceilings and walls of glass.

Nearly every room connects directly to the outdoors through terraces, decks, or second-floor balconies—several with reservoir views in winter. Garden paths wind through the property past sculptures and specimen plantings. Located in Westchester County’s Huntersville neighborhood, the property is convenient to New York City by car or train."

Built in 1966, the Woods Home sits on 6.74 wooded acres and is set atop the property’s natural rock outcroppings.

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A wall of glass follows the steep roofline in the double-height living room, which opens directly onto a large deck overlooking the grounds.

The kitchen and dining area share a section of the lower level that opens to a patio through sliding glass doors.

A screened porch extends off the dining area.

A second living area, currently set up as a rec room, has built-in shelving and access to its own deck.

A spiral staircase connects the home’s two levels.

Several rooms have reservoir views during the winter months, when the tree branches are bare.

Each bedroom has access to a balcony.

A bedroom suite is made up of two connected rooms that can also work as separate bedrooms.

A long, narrow wine cellar sits beside the attached garage.

A swimming pool sits below the house.

The property also has a detached three-car garage.

The property is located in the Huntersville neighborhood of Westchester County, with access to New York City by car or train.

Floor plans for the home’s two levels.