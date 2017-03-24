View Photos
10 Cozy Wood-Burning Stoves For Riding Out the Last Bit of Cold Weather
By Byron Loker –
Wood-burning stoves aren't just for rustic cabins in the woods anymore.
This timeless and energy-efficient heating system has worked its way into modern homes across multiple continents. Take a look at these 10 dwellings—each of which have been made exponentially more cozy with the help of a handsome wood-burning stove.
