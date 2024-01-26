Give Your Indoor Plants the Gift of a Good and Productive Winter

This story is a part of New Year, New You, a package devoted to small, low-stress home improvement projects that, with a little effort, will dramatically improve your life. If you’re a bonafide plant lady like me—someone who not only names their plants but also engages in heartfelt conversations and perhaps the occasional serenade—you might notice a subtle change in your green family as the winter chill settles in. A fading vibrancy, a hint of lethargy, maybe even a touch of depression affecting your leafy companions. Even my partner couldn't help but remark on my ponytail palm, Ponytail’s slightly droopy tendrils. "How do you perk them back up?" he inquired. Great question. It’s time to give our plants a winter glow-up.

This isn’t just about survival; it’s about ensuring that every leaf, stem, and frond not only endures the winter months but thrives in them. From adjusting lighting strategies to glamming up your plant accessory game, read on for some no-fuss tips to create an indoor oasis that mirrors the vibrancy of spring. Let there be light! (Specifically, 12 to 16 hours a day) Here’s a revelation: Plants require extended light exposure—12 to 16 hours daily—to counter shorter winter daylight. For optimal results, place your plants near south or west-facing windows to capture every last, available ray. Another revelation: You’re supposed to rotate your plants every one to two weeks to prevent a Flock of Seagulls hairdo or a Leaning Tower of Pisa growth pattern, especially for light loving varieties like succulents. Are you dealing with a limited, natural sunlight situation? No problem! Enter the world of radiant solutions. You can invest in LED grow lights tailored to your plant’s needs. Pop this bulb into one of your existing lamps or get a little LED lighting trio like this. If you want to splurge on something that will blend seamlessly with your decor, this overhead hanging light fixture is chic. Most importantly, position your supplementary light source above your plants to mimic the sun's angle but maintain enough distance so that you’re not giving them leaf burn.

(You can also take the guesswork out of grow lighting by downloading the Photone app, which acts as a professional light meter at your fingertips.) Nurturing nature In addition to helping your plant friends find their light, here are some other simple things you can do to make sure your greenery is looking and feeling fab. Different plant types have distinct needs for light, water, and temperature, so if you need a refresher on your plants’ specific care needs, you can use Google Lens to quickly and easily identify the exact species. But generally speaking, below are green rules of thumb to follow: Stay hydrated, but don’t over hydrate A common mistake in winter is assuming that because the air is dry, your plants need more water— but that’s not exactly the case. Beware of overwatering your plants, as lower light levels and cooler temperatures can slow down soil drying. If accuracy is your love language, you might want a moisture meter to take all guesswork out of the process. I swear by the popsicle stick test: insert a clean, dry stick near the plant's base. If it comes out moist, your plant is hydrated; if not, grab that watering can, stat. A temperature all creatures will love Most indoor plants prefer temperatures between 60 and 75°F during the day and slightly cooler at night. Avoid placing plants near drafty windows or radiators because just like us, extreme temperature fluctuations can stress them out. "This dry winter air is fantastic!" said no plant ever. Humans like their living spaces to be between 30 percent and 60 percent humidity, while plant friends like it even more humid at 60 to 80 percent. Compromise by finding a humidity level all creatures can agree upon and aim for 50 percent. If you haven’t got the first clue about how to keep tabs on the humidity in your home, you’ll need this handy hygrometer for easy monitoring. If your home is dry as a bone (mine was clocking in at 33 percent humidity), you can increase moisture levels by placing a bowl of water near your plants or by using a humidifier. (That will probably be nice for your sinuses too.) Mist leaves occasionally with a spray bottle, and for humidity-loving plants, I like to treat them to weekly steam showers by placing them in the bathroom. No bald spots In case you were wondering, yes, you should continue to prune your plants in winter but don’t over prune them. Why? Because plants grow slower in cold months and nobody likes having bald spots. To give your plants a reasonable trim, start by identifying any dead or yellowing leaves and snip them at the base. Additionally, you can prune back overgrown stems just above a leaf node, promoting bushier and more compact growth. If you notice leaves touching the soil, snip them to prevent potential issues like pests or diseases. Leaving a little bit of clearance between the foliage and the soil surface gives your plants room to breathe. That’s what we all need, isn’t it? To fertilize or not to fertilize? That is the question. After speaking with the delightful woman at my local plant shop, I learned that you can give your plants a boost in the winter by using a balanced and diluted fertilizer with equal parts nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium ratios (sometimes called a 10-10-10 fertilizer). I’m giving this one a whirl.

Green glam Just as I found solace in a neon green puffer coat to combat winter doldrums, consider treating your botanical buddies (and yourself) to a new wardrobe for an infusion of joie de vivre to your home. With some carefully curated and stylish accessories, you can transform plants into decorative marvels that elevate your decor. Whether you’re looking for something uber affordable or a one-of-a-kind piece of artisan art, there are endless options for any budget. Shopping for plant accessories is very personal, of course, but depending on your style, here are a few avenues you might explore. Keep it simple, keep it sleek Look for sleek or modern planters with clean lines and minimalist designs to add a contemporary touch to your space. Opt for neutral tones or metallic finishes to complement a modern aesthetic. I repotted my Heartleaf Philodendron Phyllis into one of these 3-D printed planters and perched her on this plant stand. I have to say, I’m fairly obsessed with the results. Go hunting for vintage finds If you’re a flea market aficionado who loves the hunt, go vintage, my friend! From kitsch collectibles to classic finds to the eccentric and the weird, a unique find can instantly turn your plant into the focal point of any room. Search for statement pieces Turn any plant into a living work of art with planters in unconventional shapes, finishes, or colors. Pick a vibe, any vibe—psychedelic, Barbiecore, rave inspired, whimsical, sculptural, or hand-painted. Whatever your heart desires, the options are endless at any price point and can be selected to complement the colors and shapes of your plants.

