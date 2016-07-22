View Photos
Quirky Toronto House Is Far From Color Shy
By Allie Weiss –
Case in point: the magenta entry and cobalt blue carpet.
Toronto couple Gustavo Escobedo and Kerri Embrey owned a house on a large and unusually shaped lot. Wanting to build from scratch, they decided to divide the lot into two and sell their residence. Their custom home, designed by Reigo & Bauer, now sits on the back portion of the property. The residents, both teachers, collaborated with the design team to create a house with a playful spirit and an unusual profile.
