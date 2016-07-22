Quirky Toronto House Is Far From Color Shy
Quirky Toronto House Is Far From Color Shy

By Allie Weiss
Case in point: the magenta entry and cobalt blue carpet.

Toronto couple Gustavo Escobedo and Kerri Embrey owned a house on a large and unusually shaped lot. Wanting to build from scratch, they decided to divide the lot into two and sell their residence. Their custom home, designed by Reigo & Bauer, now sits on the back portion of the property. The residents, both teachers, collaborated with the design team to create a house with a playful spirit and an unusual profile.

The house has a striking facade: The sharply angled roofline eschews conventional geometries. Though the shingles resemble tradition cedar, the structure is in fact clad in a durable and fire-proof roof shake manufactured by Enviroshake that doesn't require any maintenance after installation. The finishing touch is a bright pink stucco cutaway for the entrance. The color was chosen as a nod to Gustavo's Mexican heritage.

A playful approach to furnishings defines the interior. A mix of traditional items and modern pieces, among them an Eames chair and Warren Platner coffee table in the living area, fills the home. What looks like an exposed wood beam column in the open-plan living and dining space is in fact a pillar covered in wallpaper.

Jujol Basalto porcelain tiles, sourced from Mettro Source, line the floor just inside the front entry.

Cobalt blue carpet by Object Carpet leads to the second floor.

The unconventional roofline creates soaring ceilings on the top level, where a mezzanine holds a small office. The residence is certified LEED Silver; operable skylights aid passive ventilation.

Highlighting the home's interesting geometry, the design team decided to use a range of window sizes and shapes throughout.

The en-suite master bathroom features an IKEA vanity and a curbless shower clad in Palau Celeste tile.

