A Historic Sea Ranch Stunner Is on the Market For $2.45M

In the 1960s, San Francisco landscape architect Lawrence Halprin came up with the master plan for the ecologically minded, 10-mile coastal stretch of Sonoma County known as Sea Ranch—a community now famous for its timber-clad, contemporary Northern Californian style. One of the first private residences designed with architect William Turnbull Jr. of the firm MLTW at the helm, the Hines House is now being offered for the first time since 1972 for $2,450,000 .

Hines House, which is set on two lots of just over one-and-a-half acres, is comprised of two separate structures which architect William Turnbull Jr. referred to as "big house, bunk house."

Set on just over one-and-a-half acres with prime ocean and forest views, the three- bedroom , three- bath residence includes a 1,977-square-foot main house and a 405-square-foot bunk house. Turnbull worked on the project from its construction in 1968 until he passed in 1997, designing a kitchen expansion, library, view deck, and even new skylights for the home. The Hines House won the Sunset/AIA Home of the Year Award in 1970. Scroll down for a look at this remarkable property and its light-filled interiors.

A side view of the main house reveals the vertical board siding typical of Sea Ranch architecture.

Turnbull preserved the natural hillside by designing the levels of interior spaces to coincide with the slope. A vertical terrace between the two buildings affords both the private courtyard and stairway with views of the sea and the forest.

The timber-clad exterior of the Hines House projects a strong sense of place.

Old growth Redwood and Douglas fir interiors, combined with large picture windows, convey a sense of unity with nature throughout the living space.

The high ceilings and glazing bring the outside in and further strengthen the home's sense of place.

The kitchen sits off the living area.

Strategically placed skylights flood the corridors with sunshine.

The library's built-in shelves are laden with books.

301 Chinquapin Lane is now being offered for $2,450,000 by Ilana Gafni at Crosby Doe Associates. See the full listing here.

