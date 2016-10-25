View Photos
Who Doesn't Love the Eames Duo? Explore Some of Their Most Iconic Creations
By Paige Alexus
There's no denying that at Dwell, we have a special connection to Charles and Ray Eames.
Their pieces can be found throughout the pages of the magazine and have become staples for lovers of modern design. Now that we have the capability to make our stories shoppable, we've gathered some of our favorite Eames designs for you to explore. Whether you're looking to bring a midcentury heirloom into your home, or just interested in learning their backstories, you'll find everything you need in the following product snapshots.
What's your favorite Eames piece? Let us know in the comments!