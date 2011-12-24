Whitney Sander on Green Building

I first met architect Whitney Sander of Sander Architects in Los Angeles at Dwell on Design this year. He showed me his work, we talked some prefab (one of his firm's specialties) and when it came time to put together this month's prefab issue, he was a perfect fit. Sander has built, lectured, and published widely, and his thoughtful, common-sense approach to materials and form makes him an architect to emulate. In this video shot during an appearance on the radio show Center Stage on KLXU, Sander talks about the merits of light-gauge steel, his work in the Los Angeles area, and coming to embrace the precepts of green design while living in Sierra Leone.