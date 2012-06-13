Whitney Sander on Green Building

I first met architect Whitney Sander of Sander Architects in Los Angeles at Dwell on Design last year. He showed me his work, we talked some prefab (one of his firm's specialties) and when it came time to put together our 2011 prefab issue, he was a perfect fit. You can imagine then how happy I am to have Sander back at Dwell on Design this year. He and I will talk about his hybrid prefab system on the Design Innovation Stage on Friday, June 22nd, and on Saturday the 23rd. For something of a preview, check out this video of Sander on the radio show Center Stage on KLXU. He talks about the merits of light-gauge steel, his work in the Los Angeles area, and coming to embrace the precepts of green design while living in Sierra Leone.