10 Bright White Cubist Homes Across the Globe

That influence clearly lingers as these white contemporary cubist homes still remain relevant and influential today. Have a look at these 10 bright and angular residences, some of which have been taken from our community through our new feature, Add a Home. Photographer's Home and Studio Architect: Studio Razavi Architecture, Location: Loctudy, France This residence in the French countryside morphs when viewed from different angles. It's a striking geometric form that's made up of two volumes—one of which is the living space, and one of which serves as the photographer's studio.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Domus Aurea Architect: Gilberto L. Rodríguez, of GLR Arquitectos, and Alberto Campo Baeza, of Estudio Campo Baeza, Location: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico This private residence spans approximately 5,920 square feet and pays homage to Mexican architect, Luis Barragán, who had visited Le Corbusier and became influenced by European modernism. His projects were known for a strong presence of light.

Lighthouse Residence

Architect: LEESLIST & Leejae Architects, Location: Gyeonggi-do, South Korea The exterior walls of this cubist home are finished with white cement. The minimalist property faces an open courtyard through which the residents can pass to enter the building.



Curvaceous Connecticut Home For Sale

Architect: Arthur Cort Holden, Location: Darien, Connecticut A 1942 article for Architectural Record written by professor emeritus of architecture at Princeton University, Jean Labatut, commented about this house’s grand use of space and scale—which was built in 1938. Its curvature, he pointed out, allows the viewer to see inside and outside at once, creating a permeable barrier between the two.

House K

Architect: YDS Architects, Location: Kyushu, Japan The design theme of this house was the transition of time through light and shadow. An internal courtyard provides abundant natural lighting throughout the main living areas, creating a connection to nature throughout the home.

Paros House

Architect: John Pawson, Location: Paros, Greece From Leibal: "The ground floor accommodation of this remote house is arranged as a series of white cubic volumes set in an L around the pool. The principal private quarters rise citadel-like from the quiet drama of this massing, commanding sight lines that extend over the entirety of the property."

Casa Da Rampa Architect: Frederico Valsassina, Location: Sintra, Portugal Placed within the Sintra-Cascais National Park along the far west Atlantic coast of Portugal, this modern vacation home sets a contemporary tone among the pines. It can be rented for a vacation stay via BoutiqueHomes.

House in Alfama

Architect: Matos Gameiro Arquitecto, Location: Lisbon, Portugal This minimalist project involved the rehabilitation of one of the buildings on the edge of a historic neighborhood in Lisbon.