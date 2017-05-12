10 Bright White Cubist Homes Across the Globe
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
With his use of simplified geometric shapes and white concrete forms, Le Corbusier brought cubism to architecture.

That influence clearly lingers as these white contemporary cubist homes still remain relevant and influential today. Have a look at these 10 bright and angular residences, some of which have been taken from our community through our new feature, Add a Home.

Photographer's Home and Studio 

Architect: Studio Razavi Architecture, Location: Loctudy, France 

This residence in the French countryside morphs when viewed from different angles. It's a striking geometric form that's made up of two volumes—one of which is the living space, and one of which serves as the photographer's studio.

Domus Aurea 

Architect: Gilberto L. Rodríguez, of GLR Arquitectos, and Alberto Campo Baeza, of Estudio Campo Baeza, Location: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico 

This private residence spans approximately 5,920 square feet and pays homage to Mexican architect, Luis Barragán, who had visited Le Corbusier and became influenced by European modernism. His projects were known for a strong presence of light.

Lighthouse Residence 

Architect: LEESLIST & Leejae Architects, Location: Gyeonggi-do, South Korea 

The exterior walls of this cubist home are finished with white cement. The minimalist property faces an open courtyard through which the residents can pass to enter the building.

Curvaceous Connecticut Home For Sale

Architect: Arthur Cort Holden, Location: Darien, Connecticut

A 1942 article for Architectural Record written by professor emeritus of architecture at Princeton University, Jean Labatut, commented about this house’s grand use of space and scale—which was built in 1938. Its curvature, he pointed out, allows the viewer to see inside and outside at once, creating a permeable barrier between the two. 

House K 

Architect: YDS Architects, Location: Kyushu, Japan

The design theme of this house was the transition of time through light and shadow. An internal courtyard provides abundant natural lighting throughout the main living areas, creating a connection to nature throughout the home. 

Paros House

Architect: John Pawson, Location: Paros, Greece

From Leibal: "The ground floor accommodation of this remote house is arranged as a series of white cubic volumes set in an L around the pool. The principal private quarters rise citadel-like from the quiet drama of this massing, commanding sight lines that extend over the entirety of the property."

Casa Da Rampa

Architect: Frederico Valsassina, Location: Sintra, Portugal

Placed within the Sintra-Cascais National Park along the far west Atlantic coast of Portugal, this modern vacation home sets a contemporary tone among the pines. It can be rented for a vacation stay via BoutiqueHomes.

House in Alfama

Architect: Matos Gameiro Arquitecto, Location: Lisbon, Portugal

This minimalist project involved the rehabilitation of one of the buildings on the edge of a historic neighborhood in Lisbon. 

Connectree

Architect: Stipfold, Location: Tbilisi, Georgia

The design of this home revolves around flooding the interior spaces with ample natural light. The white exterior contrasts with the green of nature, which surrounds the house and is inherent to the design—as the home envelops trees on the property that peek out from the facade.

House 5079

Architect: Jean A. Coutinho-Michael P. Landry Architecture, Location: Atlanta, Georgia

House 5079's minimalist concept embraces the simplicity of block forms. 

