Though the Burtons are landscape architects, they took an intentionally hands-off approach to their own land, which is part of the 1,800-acre Long Valley Ranch, a former cattle ranch. “We made very few moves, beyond planting fifty olive trees and some native shrubs and grasses,” says Bill. “We wanted nothing in the landscape to be edible or pretty, nothing to attract animals to the house.” Nevertheless, they’ve spotted plenty of fauna thanks to motion-activated “trail cams” they use to spy on local wildlife. To date they’ve snapped photos of mountain lions, bobcats, wild pigs, and a bear.