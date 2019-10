Tehrani designed the millwork throughout, collaboratingwith fabricator C. W. Keller + Associates. Seen from the foot of the central staircase, a set of blue, gray, and yellow Alphabet sofas by Piero Lissoni for Fritz Hansen furnish the family room on the first floor; the dining area lies just beyond, adjacent to the kitchen. A small aperture provides a peek into the second stairwell, which is situated at the center of the floor plan and leads to the garden level.