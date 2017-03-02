The architecture at One Eudora Street observes Usonian ideals set forth by Frank Lloyd Wright, most notably cantilevered overhangs that shade curtain walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The sweeping transparency frames views of the natural surroundings from nearly every room in the house, a dramatic feat of construction that took workers nearly two years to complete. Radiant-heating pipes were installed under all exterior walkways and patios to encourage year-round use and aid in snow removal, very unusual for the late 1940s.