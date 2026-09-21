This $550K Seattle Condo Is at the Top of Its Class

From the Agent: "Originally an elementary school classroom in Seattle’s historic West Queen Anne School, this one-of-a-kind residence has been thoughtfully transformed through an extensive renovation that preserves the building’s architectural character while improving its functionality. The redesigned layout opened up the living space and completely reworked the kitchen and bathroom, creating a home that balances historic details with contemporary updates.

Original features, including soaring ceilings, expansive classroom windows, and other historic architectural details, remain central to the home. Carefully selected finishes, exposed brick, a custom rolling library ladder, and Victorian- and Edwardian-inspired elements reference the building’s history. The home also comes with secure garage parking and a dedicated storage unit within the building, and it sits on the school’s landscaped 1.76-acre grounds in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood, minutes from parks, cafes, downtown, and transit."