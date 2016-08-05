View Photos
Wengawa House by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
Wengawa House is a minimal home located in Aichi, Japan, designed by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates.
Wengawa House is characterized by a mezzanine tea space surrounded by semi-translucent curtains. The clients, an elderly couple, wanted a home that would also serve as a communal and social space to host small functions. The architects placed the main living areas on the ground level adjacent the garden in order to allow easy access, as well as efficiently tend to the garden.
