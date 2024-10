The Swiss Family Robinson tree house seen the ‘Adventureland’ section at Disneyland, in August of 1963. The book has inspired many; Frenchman Joseph Guesquin built a restaurant in a small town west of Paris which he renamed Plessy-Robinson. The restaurant proved popular with French society who, Candida Collins writes, "were charmed with the beauty of eating among the leaves and squirrels and the rambling roses that grew through the trees."