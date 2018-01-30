A Bold Airstream Hotel Tops a Melbourne Parking Garage

Billing itself as speakeasy-style accommodations, Notel in Melbourne offers six rooms in the form of Airstream trailers parked at the top of an otherwise nondescript parking garage in the middle of the city.

Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

But don’t let the location fool you—the parking structure is the only thing that's ordinary about Notel. As guests arrive, they're greeted by the fire engine-red turf designating where the trailers are parked, a red carpet leading them to their rooms.

That detail, plus the brightly painted walls, makes it instantly obvious why the Notel is one of Melbourne’s most popular locations for Instagram photographers to shoot. The vivid backdrop allows the Airstream trailers— 1970s originals sourced from America—to shine.

The bright silver vehicles may look old school, but they’ve been completely renovated from the inside out for ultimate comfort and style.

Equipped with new bathrooms and updates including remote-controlled thermostats, the trailers combine retro exteriors with chic interiors. Each trailer also has its own iPad, loaded full of city recommendations and must-haves like Netflix. The device can be affixed to the wall, or even the ceiling so you can watch movies in bed during your stay.

Each unit has a crisp, white interior with splashes of color to bring it to life—corals and charcoal grays warm up the starkness of the white backdrop.