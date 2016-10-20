Wear It Proudly: The Dwell Profile Badge

Your Dwell profile is home to stories and collections that communicate your relationship to the world of design. Whether you're an architect, artist, photographer, craftsperson, or design enthusiast, Dwell is your platform for expression, discovery, and collaboration. Adding your profile badge to your website amplifies your presence and makes sure your voice is heard.

Choose from three different configurations of the Dwell profile badge for your site.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

We've made it easy to embed the badge—click here to copy and paste the code to your website.

Let us know what you think of the feature or send us your own ideas by dropping a line in the comments below.