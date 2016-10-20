View Photos
Wear It Proudly: The Dwell Profile Badge
Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie –
Let your audience know that you're on Dwell by displaying the Dwell profile badge on your website.
Go ahead—toot your own horn.
Your Dwell profile is home to stories and collections that communicate your relationship to the world of design. Whether you're an architect, artist, photographer, craftsperson, or design enthusiast, Dwell is your platform for expression, discovery, and collaboration. Adding your profile badge to your website amplifies your presence and makes sure your voice is heard.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
We've made it easy to embed the badge—click here to copy and paste the code to your website.
Let us know what you think of the feature or send us your own ideas by dropping a line in the comments below.