We Love Jaya Loves Tekeko

Jaya Loves Tekeko is a Miami-based brand that puts environmental and social responsibility high on the priority list. All of their products are made with organic cotton and bamboo fiber and dyed with phthalate-free water-based inks. The pillows are stuffed with kapok fiber and it’s all shipped in recycled and biodegradable packaging. What’s more, a portion of the company’s proceeds go to Planting Peace, an organization that does environmental and social work around the world.



