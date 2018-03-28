Elvis Presley’s Former L.A. Midcentury Is Now a Swoon-Worthy Design Showroom
It was always more than the music. Elvis Presley became a household name not just for his crooning and charisma: the singer/musician/actor created his legacy by challenging social norms, breaking boundaries, and revolutionizing the entertainment industry as we knew it.
It’s no wonder, then, that his former midcentury modern home in Beverly Hills caught the attention of The Future Perfect founder David Alhadeff, who, too, has defied convention when he purchased the post-and-beam, single-family house to convert it into an "anti-retail" showroom dubbed Casa Perfect, the second of the series.
"The idea of locating a gallery in a more traditional space left me wondering if we might get lost in the mix," says Brooklyn–based Alhadeff. "We wanted to do something more experimental, and given L.A.’s incredible architecture, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to execute this concept."
Designed in late 1950s by Rex Lotery, the 3,000-square-foot abode sits in the wooded hills of Trousdale Estates, an architecturally significant neighborhood above Sunset Boulevard that Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Groucho Marx, and Richard Nixon once called home. "It felt very personal and specific to Los Angeles," says Alhadeff of his decision to launch the retail space in a residence versus a storefront. "It was about creating a destination in the city."
The four-bedroom property features floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic views of Los Angeles, and features products from designers such as Lindsey Adelman, De La Espada, and Calico Wallpaper. "The Future Perfect comes into the homes with this project and intervenes throughout," says Alhadeff. "We look for properties where the work that we do will fit and suit the space beautifully. For this Casa, we focused on decorative treatments like wallpaper, hardware, and lighting to alter the space."
It may be difficult to grapple with altering such a historically significant home, but just as Presley pushed us with his provocative moves, so does Alhadeff in this daring act. It’s the kind of rebellion Presley would have relished and a way of thinking that may reinvent the way we interact with pieces we invest in and love. Viva Los Angeles!