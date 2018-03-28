Elvis Presley’s Former L.A. Midcentury Is Now a Swoon-Worthy Design Showroom

It was always more than the music. Elvis Presley became a household name not just for his crooning and charisma: the singer/musician/actor created his legacy by challenging social norms, breaking boundaries, and revolutionizing the entertainment industry as we knew it.

It’s no wonder, then, that his former midcentury modern home in Beverly Hills caught the attention of The Future Perfect founder David Alhadeff, who, too, has defied convention when he purchased the post-and-beam, single-family house to convert it into an "anti-retail" showroom dubbed Casa Perfect, the second of the series.

The wooded enclave of Trousdale Estates is an architecturally significant neighborhood above Sunset Boulevard that Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Groucho Marx, and Richard Nixon once called home.

"The idea of locating a gallery in a more traditional space left me wondering if we might get lost in the mix," says Brooklyn–based Alhadeff. "We wanted to do something more experimental, and given L.A.’s incredible architecture, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to execute this concept."

The home sold to Presley for $400,000 in 1967, the same year he married Priscilla Presley. The couple also welcomed Lisa Marie into the world while living in the home, where they would reside for six years.

Designed in late 1950s by Rex Lotery, the 3,000-square-foot abode sits in the wooded hills of Trousdale Estates, an architecturally significant neighborhood above Sunset Boulevard that Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra, Groucho Marx, and Richard Nixon once called home. "It felt very personal and specific to Los Angeles," says Alhadeff of his decision to launch the retail space in a residence versus a storefront. "It was about creating a destination in the city."



The four-bedroom property features floor-to-ceiling windows framing panoramic views of Los Angeles, and features products from designers such as Lindsey Adelman, De La Espada, and Calico Wallpaper. "The Future Perfect comes into the homes with this project and intervenes throughout," says Alhadeff. "We look for properties where the work that we do will fit and suit the space beautifully. For this Casa, we focused on decorative treatments like wallpaper, hardware, and lighting to alter the space."



Daylight filters in not only through ceiling-to-floor glass in this midcentury modern gem, but also through this significant light well at Casa Perfect.

It may be difficult to grapple with altering such a historically significant home, but just as Presley pushed us with his provocative moves, so does Alhadeff in this daring act. It’s the kind of rebellion Presley would have relished and a way of thinking that may reinvent the way we interact with pieces we invest in and love. Viva Los Angeles!



Hitting the right combination of real estate ingredients—view, space, light, and pool—the house fit perfectly in the Casa plan.

The Future Perfect announces the second installment of the successful Casa Perfect project. After opening their doors in January 2017 in a David Hyun midcentury house in the Hollywood Hills, The Future Perfect has acquired this iconic Trousdale Estates house, which Elvis Presley called home, as its new LA gallery.

A rolling green lawn completes the residential feel of the new L.A. showroom for Casa Perfect.