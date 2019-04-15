We Can't Get Enough of This German Apartment's Sleek Matte-Black Kitchen

Fabian and Dorothee Heine’s renovation began and ended with a particular kitchen system. Almost a year before finding the flat they would call home, the Hamburg-based couple decided upon a matte-black Vipp kitchen that Fabian had glimpsed in the window of the company’s Copenhagen showroom. "I took a picture and sent it to my wife," recalls Fabian, who was on a business trip at the time. "She totally agreed. We planned everything around that kitchen."