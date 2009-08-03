View Photos
Waverly Lowell on Greenwood Common
By Aaron Britt
Last week I posted about three new books from William Stout Publishers, one of which is Living Modern: A Biography of Greenwood Commons by Waverly B. Lowell.
Lowell, who is also the curator of the Environmental Design Archives at UC Berkeley, gave a lecture at the Mechanic's Institute Library during which she told the story of this still-standing enclave of eight modern houses by some of Northern California's great mid-century designers like Lawrence Halprin, Donald Olsen and Henry Hill. We had a chance to chat afterward about what makes Greenwood Common so rare, the merits of biomorphic people, and what Lowell is working on next.
