A Waterfront Washington Home Designed by a Renowned Spokane Architect Is Listed For $675K

Built in 1962 on 10 acres of land by the distinguished Mortiz Kundig (father of Seattle-based architect Tom Kundig of Olson Kundig), this classic midcentury home is for sale after housing the same family for generations. As such, virtually all of its original '60s detailing and design remain intact, preserving the look and feel of the decade. In 2016, the home was also recognized and registered as a historic Spokane landmark. The Wallmark House is on the market for an asking price of $675,000 in Nine Mile Falls, Washington.

The classic design of the property includes gorgeous terrazzo floors, custom wood paneling throughout the entire house, and an impressive outdoor deck overlooking the Spokane River. The patio faces almost 700 feet of lake frontage, a testament to the importance of the area’s natural environment in the house’s design.





The massive patio is not the only feature true to the home’s original era. Several floor-to-ceiling glass windows that provide expansive lakeside views, clear cedar ceilings, and a brick-floored skylit solarium meant for a year-round indoor garden are a few of the other details that highlight Washington’s lush terrain.

Long driveways across the forest-enveloped property (including one leading directly to the lake) make for total privacy and seclusion.

The three-bedroom, two-bath home boasts nearly 4,000 square feet, and it is complete with two spacious living areas and two fireplaces.