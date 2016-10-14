Watch It: A New Documentary Celebrates an Unsung Desert Modernist

There's something about the Southwest's desert topography that makes it an especially fitting canvas for modern architecture. One pioneering designer to take advantage of the Sonoran's otherworldly terrain was Judith Chafee, the first woman from Arizona to be named an AIA Fellow.

Chafee, who died in 1998, is the subject of a new documentary from Arizona Public Media. It's part of a series by producer Andrew Brown, who turns the lens on one local architect each year. While researching Tucson's first modernist, Arthur Brown, he stumbled on the outsize character of Judith Chafee, the subject of his latest film.

"I thought she would be an ideal person to profile based on her work alone, but quickly discovered a very complex person with a fascinating history," Brown says. "Her work is relevant right now because she was applying concepts of sustainability and low-impact building before they were widely used or recognized."