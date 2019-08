Watch How One Company Brings Timeless Design to Educational Apps For Kids

One such speaker was Youngna Park—the Head of Product at Tinybop—who knows that good design should not be ageist. As a company that creates educational, visual-based iOS apps for kids, she believes that in order to inspire our young ones, we have to find ways to spark their curiosity. To do this, she turns to thoughtful research and iconic illustrators in order to create "digital toys" that can become building blocks for creativity.



Watch this video to learn how she treats the screen as a medium, and how she brings together technology, design, and playfulness to challenge our next generation.

Make sure to watch the rest of the talks from this year's TEDxNewYork on their profile.





<br>