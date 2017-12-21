Watch: We Asked a Sushi Chef to Put These Japanese Cooking Knives Through the Wringer

Like kitchens themselves, good knives should be both practical and attractive. In the case of Best Made Company’s four-piece Japanese Chef’s set, function and beauty are inextricably linked.

Forge-welded in Sanjo, Japan, each blade is triple-laminated using two types of steel. Hard-wearing high-carbon steel is exposed along the edge for increased sharpness, while durable stainless steel covers the spine, where Best Made’s emblem is stamped. The magnolia handle is scorched to heighten its moisture resistance and the collar is made of midnight-black pakkawood for its sanitary qualities.



To find out whether the knives make the cut, we invited a sushi chef, Keven Matsuzaka, to demonstrate some techniques. Watch the action below.