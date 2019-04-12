Here’s How a Family Business in Brooklyn Handcrafts Top-Notch Headphones
By Stephen Heyman –
In a world awash with cheap electronics, Grado Labs in Sunset Park is in its seventh decade of building headphones largely by hand.
For audiophiles, the path to paradise leads to an unmarked, graffiti-stained door in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Walking through it feels like stepping back in time to some sepia-toned factory floor: the smell of soldering irons, the dut-dut-dut of an antique injection molding machine, the polyglot team of artisans tinkering away.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
You can cancel at any time.
Save