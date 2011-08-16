WasteLandscape Made of CDs
Here's a video the artists put together, showing the installation in process:
As Morin and Eliard write, "It is well known that CDs are condemned to gradually disappear from our daily life, and to later participate in the construction of immense open-air, floating or buried toxic waste reception centers. Made of petroleum, this reflecting slick of CDs forms a still sea of metallic dunes: the art work’s monumental scale reveals the precious aspect of a small daily object."
The show is on view until September 10, at which point it moves to a new, as-yet-undisclosed location. Eventually when the show closes, the CDs will be recycled (yet again).
I wrote to Eliard with some questions...How did you come up with the idea for this installation?Elise and I did an art installation called "Kinetic Cloud" for the "Nuit Blanche" in Paris in 2009, made of the accumulation of 2500 suspended adhesive tapes, creating an abstract landscape. Kinetic cloud was a reflection around making everyday objects precious and poetic. The tape had interesting plastic properties and the project was beautiful but we couldn't go further with it. So Elise and I started looking at other materials with interesting properties—something we could use in a more global project, and not only a one-shot installation. Soon we discovered that CDs and DVDs are not recycled in France and that's how we had the idea of the global project.Where did the CDs come from, actually? Did you put a call out for them online, or in your neighborhood?Both—around 8,000 CDs from friends and our neighborhood (we took one year to collect them!) and 60,000 unsold CDs from Universal Music.Any surprises (positive or negative) arise during the installation?