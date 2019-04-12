The World’s First Fully Accessible Water Park Raises the Bar for Inclusion
In San Antonio, Morgan’s Inspiration Island opens for its second season.
Bella Edwards is only nine, but she knows better than most what it’s like to live with limitations. When she was diagnosed at birth with spina bifida, bilateral hip dysplasia, severe clubfoot, and a malformation in her cerebellum, her doctors weren’t optimistic about her prognosis. But to watch her wheel herself around Morgan’s Inspiration Island in San Antonio, Texas, is to see only a bubbly third grader having fun.
