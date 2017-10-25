10 Warm Wood Floors
View Photos

10 Warm Wood Floors

Add to
Like
Share
By Byron Loker
Timeless, hardwearing, textured, and warm—the benefits of implementing wooden floors into your home are endless.

Whether they're filled with dark walnut, reclaimed wood, or a pale pine, each of these 10 homes bring out the best of the natural material we love.

1. Maple Floors Composed of Leftover "Shorts"

A Dual Pebble tufted sectional by Gus Design Group for CB2 is the focal point of this living space. The maple floors are composed of inexpensive "shorts" that were left over from other projects and sold at a discount.

A Dual Pebble tufted sectional by Gus Design Group for CB2 is the focal point of this living space. The maple floors are composed of inexpensive "shorts" that were left over from other projects and sold at a discount.

Photo Categories:
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

"People always say that Buenos Aires is like a European city [because of the baroque architecture and Italian heritage], but at the same time, we have our own culture, our own materials. This house is all B.A. In a way, I was trying to find something that represents us—and what we've got here is leather and wood and concrete." &nbsp;— Alejandro Sticotti, designer.

"People always say that Buenos Aires is like a European city [because of the baroque architecture and Italian heritage], but at the same time, we have our own culture, our own materials. This house is all B.A. In a way, I was trying to find something that represents us—and what we've got here is leather and wood and concrete."  — Alejandro Sticotti, designer.

Photo Categories:
The lesson of the ancient redwood—a pillar of its ecosystem for centuries, quickly felled by humans with little understanding of their actions—is an integral part of Shope’s new home, built with reclaimed materials and filled with wood furnishings made by his own hand. Carefully crafted, the black walnut floor fits like a jigsaw puzzle.

The lesson of the ancient redwood—a pillar of its ecosystem for centuries, quickly felled by humans with little understanding of their actions—is an integral part of Shope’s new home, built with reclaimed materials and filled with wood furnishings made by his own hand. Carefully crafted, the black walnut floor fits like a jigsaw puzzle.

Photo Categories:
Planted with three olive trees and drought-resistant shrubs, the roof terrace provides an entertaining space. The deck is made out of clear-coated Douglas fir to save costs; it also echoes the cabinets inside, providing visual continuity.&nbsp;

Planted with three olive trees and drought-resistant shrubs, the roof terrace provides an entertaining space. The deck is made out of clear-coated Douglas fir to save costs; it also echoes the cabinets inside, providing visual continuity. 

Throughout this cabin, custom built-ins, like a folding table by Bar Harbor woodworker Rick Bradbury, pack maximum utility into a streamlined package and compliment the wooden flooring.

Throughout this cabin, custom built-ins, like a folding table by Bar Harbor woodworker Rick Bradbury, pack maximum utility into a streamlined package and compliment the wooden flooring.

The Tanpopo House's family tearoom is an updated take on Japan’s traditional flexible, open-plan tatami-mat room. Here, the charcoal fire pit for the teapot is an electric coil embedded in the floor, and the flooring is a durable rattan from Indonesia. Plaster oozing in-between oak planks gives the room a warm, rough-hewn feel—a Fujimori signature.

The Tanpopo House's family tearoom is an updated take on Japan’s traditional flexible, open-plan tatami-mat room. Here, the charcoal fire pit for the teapot is an electric coil embedded in the floor, and the flooring is a durable rattan from Indonesia. Plaster oozing in-between oak planks gives the room a warm, rough-hewn feel—a Fujimori signature.

This master bedroom is defined on the north side by a series of indoor louvers, which allow the couple to frame and manage their views.

This master bedroom is defined on the north side by a series of indoor louvers, which allow the couple to frame and manage their views.

The white linens appear almost ghostly against the natural grain of the wood and muted glow of the window's winter light.

The white linens appear almost ghostly against the natural grain of the wood and muted glow of the window's winter light.

Behind the living room, a minimalist staircase leads to the upper level’s bedroom and family room. White oak flooring unites the staircase and the rest of the living spaces.

Behind the living room, a minimalist staircase leads to the upper level’s bedroom and family room. White oak flooring unites the staircase and the rest of the living spaces.

The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. "We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems," says Bercy. "We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time," says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. "They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside," says Bercy. The word "doorknob" isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. "We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware," says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.

The exterior walls of the Bercy house are constructed with Thermasteel, panels made from galvanized steel and a unique resin that provide structural framing, insulation, and vapor barrier with an R-29 rating twice the required amount. "We have so much glass that we have to offset it by having very efficient ceiling and wall systems," says Bercy. "We wanted movable glass walls instead of tiny little sliding glass doors that pop off their tracks all the time," says Bercy. So he and Chen tracked down the double-glazed, insulated, six-by-nine-foot doors rom a company called Fleetwood. "They’re a little more expensive, but when you slide the heavy doors open, you’re making a profound gesture to leave the house and step outside," says Bercy. The word "doorknob" isn’t used much around the house for the simple reason that there aren’t any. "We didn’t want to clutter the house up with traditional hardware," says Bercy. Instead, they used pulls found in boats that lie flush when not in use so that the doors become hinged extensions of the walls—the idea being that the door disappears and the core appears continuous.