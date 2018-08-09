Snap Up This Converted Warehouse in London For $2.1M
Located on a industrial estate in East London, this 2,200-square-foot, one-bedroom home was built as a warehouse, and its original open layout remains the same.
The first floor has the feeling of being a single space, which has been created by an open bedroom mezzanine level, half walls enclosing the bathroom below, and a staircase with open treads.
Created for the current owners, a photographer/filmmaker and a musician, this home echoes the rustic aesthetic of loft homes in during the mid-20th century. Featuring an exposed structure with steel beams and bare walls, its rooms are decorated with salvaged timber and one-off vintage pieces.
The bedroom has unobstructed, clear sight lines across the entire space, while the ground floor comprises a single, vast space, which can be made into two rooms with the use of bi-fold doors.
This home on Warley Close, E10, is currently being listed for £1,600,000 with The Modern House. See the full listing here.
