Snap Up This Converted Warehouse in London For $2.1M

Offering authentic loft living, this cleverly converted industrial home in East London is ideal for creative types.
Located on a industrial estate in East London, this 2,200-square-foot, one-bedroom home was built as a warehouse, and its original open layout remains the same. 

The first floor has the feeling of being a single space, which has been created by an open bedroom mezzanine level, half walls enclosing the bathroom below, and a staircase with open treads.

The mezzanine bedroom has elevated views across the living space, the decked terrace, and the city skyline beyond.

Created for the current owners, a photographer/filmmaker and a musician, this home echoes the rustic aesthetic of loft homes in during the mid-20th century. Featuring an exposed structure with steel beams and bare walls, its rooms are decorated with salvaged timber and one-off vintage pieces. 

The bedroom has unobstructed, clear sight lines across the entire space, while the ground floor comprises a single, vast space, which can be made into two rooms with the use of bi-fold doors.

The floor-level bed makes best use of the space in the mezzanine-level bedroom. Luxury additions include recessed Crittall windows and two large skylights, which bring light streaming into the space.

The kitchen area is full of charm, with cabinets made from reclaimed Iroko wood, incandescent lightbulb-style pendant lights hanging above the units, and a collection of potted house plants.

A low-slung, tan leather sofa and the informal, bench-style table with vintage folding chairs work with the relaxed ambiance of the space.

The generous decked terrace gets plenty of sun, making it a great spot for plants that prefer warmer climes.

Painted in the same warm navy as the exterior walls, the two solid-wood living room doors create a seamless link between the living room and terrace.

Housed underneath the mezzanine level, the bathroom features whitewashed walls and an elegant, freestanding bath.

Decorated with distinctive vintage and contemporary pieces, this bathroom has loads of individuality.

The staircase is perfectly designed for its industrial setting, with solid metal banisters and side rails and chunky, wooden open treads.

The room can be divided in two using full-height, bi-fold doors that sweep across the polished concrete floor as this photograph shows. A vast, well-lit single space, the ground-floor room is currently used a workspace, but it could be adapted for other purposes.

This home on Warley Close, E10, is currently being listed for £1,600,000 with The Modern House. See the full listing here.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

