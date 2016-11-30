WantedDesign Holiday Market 2016
View Photos

WantedDesign Holiday Market 2016

By Dwell
Don't miss this weekend's pop-up event at Industry City, Brooklyn, featuring handmade items from both local makers and international designers.

New Yorkers! If you're looking for unique items to gift to loved ones this holiday season, consider visiting Industry City December 9-11, 2016, to peruse one-of-a-kind wares from dozens of design vendors. If shopping for high-design finds isn't enough of a pull, there's plenty of other activities to sway you: catch a free kid-friendly film screening, enjoy specially discounted deals on furniture from Design Within Reach, sip hot chocolate, eat pastries, and even enter to win a Bisou bike from Tokyobike


Read on for more information, as well as a few of our favorite stand-out pieces and purveyors that will be on-site this weekend. 

Woodgrain bowls, slipcast porcelain from hand-turned wood pieces, by Abigail Murray.

Expect to see Industry City tenants such as Juniper, Brooklyn Candle Studio, Knot & Bow, and jewelry by ByBoe mixed with other furniture companies, including Alessi, Opinel, Menu, Poketo and Areaware.  

Sass Pedestals, designed by MPGMB, available from Souda.&nbsp;

Opening hours Friday December 9, 12pm-5pm; Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11, 11am - 6pm 

Tables by Tekura, helmed by Ghana-based designer Audrey Forson, who is represented by Weendu Design.

Location: Industry City, 241 37th street (second floor) Brooklyn, NY 11232 

Collection of porcelain vases from Wrenlab Ceramics.

Easy access by subway D, N, R, 36th st Station | Parking available on 2nd Avenue. For more information, visit WantedDesign.  

Assorted pieces by Los Angeles–based company Bend Goods.

Orbit candlesticks, brass, by Roll &amp; Hill.&nbsp;

