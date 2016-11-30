WantedDesign Holiday Market 2016
New Yorkers! If you're looking for unique items to gift to loved ones this holiday season, consider visiting Industry City December 9-11, 2016, to peruse one-of-a-kind wares from dozens of design vendors. If shopping for high-design finds isn't enough of a pull, there's plenty of other activities to sway you: catch a free kid-friendly film screening, enjoy specially discounted deals on furniture from Design Within Reach, sip hot chocolate, eat pastries, and even enter to win a Bisou bike from Tokyobike.
Read on for more information, as well as a few of our favorite stand-out pieces and purveyors that will be on-site this weekend.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Expect to see Industry City tenants such as Juniper, Brooklyn Candle Studio, Knot & Bow, and jewelry by ByBoe mixed with other furniture companies, including Alessi, Opinel, Menu, Poketo and Areaware.
Opening hours Friday December 9, 12pm-5pm; Saturday December 10 and Sunday December 11, 11am - 6pm
Location: Industry City, 241 37th street (second floor) Brooklyn, NY 11232
Easy access by subway D, N, R, 36th st Station | Parking available on 2nd Avenue. For more information, visit WantedDesign.