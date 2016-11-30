WantedDesign Holiday Market 2016

New Yorkers! If you're looking for unique items to gift to loved ones this holiday season, consider visiting Industry City December 9-11, 2016, to peruse one-of-a-kind wares from dozens of design vendors. If shopping for high-design finds isn't enough of a pull, there's plenty of other activities to sway you: catch a free kid-friendly film screening, enjoy specially discounted deals on furniture from Design Within Reach, sip hot chocolate, eat pastries, and even enter to win a Bisou bike from Tokyobike.





Read on for more information, as well as a few of our favorite stand-out pieces and purveyors that will be on-site this weekend.