Grab Your Friends and Escape to a Remote Cabin Cluster on a Norwegian Island

This remote archipelago north of Norway has no shops, cars, or noise—but is home to Fordypningsrommet, an eco-friendly hideaway with nine unique timber structures. The creator of the unusual resort is owner Håvard Lund, a Norwegian musician and composer who grew up in the area and dreamed of bringing people closer to the awe-inspiring landscape. TYIN Architects and acclaimed architect Sami Rental led the design for the collection of cabins, all clad in sustainable Kebony wood and elevated on angled steel feet to minimize landscape impact.



Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Located a little over 12 miles west of Bodø, Fordypningsrommet—which translates into "room for deeper studies"—is the manifestation of Lund’s vision for an untouched haven for creative and spiritual pursuits.

Each of the retreat’s nine bespoke houses has a different function. In addition to the four cabins for sleeping, there are separate cabins for the kitchen, bath, studio, and sauna—and a cabin on stilts serves as the "tower for big thoughts."



"Everything is made by hand," Lund tells us. "Nothing is changed by dynamite. The buildings [are small] due to the local traditions of small houses." The houses can be removed and transported with relative ease.

When asked who Fordypningsrommet was intended for, Lund says, "People who fancy the art of doing nothing, people who see our houses as ‘empty’ frames with nothing else than a spectacular view. And if you want more than that, you’ll have to create it yourself."

Since the remote retreat opened in August 2016, Fordypningsrommet has hosted a diverse set of clientele from artists and families to companies and individuals.



Lund describes the property as "a mono-functional cluster of houses," and guests are encouraged to rent out all the cabins for at least three days (and ideally a week or more). Single occupancy of cabins is available during certain summer dates.



Fordypningsrommet, also known as the "Arctic Hideaway," is designed to accommodate 12, but can fit up to 15—the hunter’s cave on the sauna pier is a sleeping option.

The cabins are accessible by a 75-minute speedboat from downtown Bodø that typically only runs twice a day. Guests can bring their own food to cook, fish in the sea, or talk with Lund for a more customized food experience.

You can explore Fordypningsrommet’s availability on their website—take note of the season for Northern Lights, which begins in late August. A week-long booking for the nine-cabin cluster is priced at $4,275.