Dyson's new robot vacuum has come to America

Dyson has been teasing a robot vacuum for more than a decade. Two years ago, it finally unveiled one—but it wasn't available in the U.S.Until now.Today in New York, Dyson introduced the 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner to Americans. Already on sale in Japan, the Eye will finally be available to U.S consumers on August 1 at an initial price of $999. With that kind of a price tag, Dyson is showing how confident it is in the 360 Eye's engineering.

We've been following this automatic floor cleaner since IFA Berlin 2014. The titular 360° camera on top drew our eye as a new way for robot vacuums to navigate through rooms. As Mike Aldred, Dyson's head of robotics, put it, "Navigation is critical because it uses so much power." He continued on to explain why the camera is used to ensure the Eye does not go over the same spot twice, because it's inefficient. If you're skeptical that the Eye will cover your whole house, the unit uploads a map of where it has been to your smartphone. While companies like iRobot,Miele, and LG have all experimented with camera-based navigation, none of them have taken the 360 Eye's tall and narrow stance. Based on our experience testing robot vacuums, it looks like Dyson has chosen to focus on cleaning between table legs rather than under couches.

The Dyson 360 Eye Robot Vacuum made its international debut in 2014. Now it's coming to the U.S.

