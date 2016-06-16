Walter van Beirendonck Brings His Fantastical World to IKEA

When tapped by IKEA to create a capsule collection, Walter Van Beirendonck didn't begin with a sketch—he started with a story. The designer invented an entire world of inspiration, one populated by the Wondermooi, a group of five cloud-dwelling characters whose personalities weave themselves through every piece in the collection.

A collection of colorful plates ($5.99 each) combine graphic elements from Wondermooi characters.

"I wanted to handle it almost like a fashion collection. I really wanted to gather a lot of inspirations, think about stories, think about ideas that could evolve into other things."

—Walter Van Beirendonck, designer

This eye-catching rug ($79.99) features a dense pile that helps mute sound.

With the whimsical world of the Woondermooi as a starting point, Van Beirendonck created a colorful collection of home accessories called GLÖDANDE that's sure to inject a little fun into any room.

The line also includes stationery and other paper products, including a line of decorative boxes that sell for $10.99 each.

"You never know what Walter will do next," Henrik Most, creative leader at IKEA of Sweden, says. "The way he mixes this unpredictability with color, pattern and print are what make him the master of what he does. That's what IKEA learned from this fantastically wonderful and odd collaboration."

At $4.99, the collection's porcelain mugs are a cheery way to kick off the day.

In addition to the accessories, which are available in-store and online, plans for each of the five Wondermooi figures can be downloaded for 3D printing, complete with instruction on how to paint them. But, if you do download these figurines, why not take a cue from Van Beirendonck and color boldly outside the lines?